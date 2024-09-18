OLTL Alum Valarie Pettiford Joins Young and Restless

Valarie Pettiford, who got her start in daytime as Dr. Courtney Walker on Another World from 1988-90 and went to play Dr. Sheila Price on One Life to Live from 1990-94 is now on Young and Restless, according to a Deadline exclusive. The actress has been tapped as a recast for a role that was previously played by Stephanie E. Williams: Amy Lewis.

Genoa City Returnee

It’s been 30 years since the character of Amy was on the Y&R scene, where she worked with Paul Williams and Andy Richards in their detective agency as their receptionist. Amy first appeared back in 1983. She left town in 1988 to take care of her father, with Williams going on to join General Hospital as Dr. Simone Hardy. (Remarkably, Williams later succeeded Pettiford as OLTL’s Sheila.)

Pettiford will be a recurring player at Y&R for now, according to Deadline, and will first air on October 29. There was no information given on what brings Amy back, especially since most of the characters she interacted with have left the canvas. But back in the day, Amy did run in the same circle as characters like Danny Romalotti; Amy herself dabbled in singing. She was the daughter of Genoa City’s police captain and was romantically linked to attorney Tyrone Lewis and detective Nathan Hastings, Sr., father of Nate Hastings.

Pettiford has been a very busy actress outside of her soap turns. She’s been known to grace the Broadway stage (where she was nominated for a Tony in 1999 for her role in Fosse), has a regular role on the BET+ series The Family Business as well as a recurring role on The Baxters for Amazon Prime, appeared in films like The Cotton Club, Glitter and Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? with Janet Jackson and soap alums Sharon Leal (ex-Dahlia Creed, Guiding Light) and Lamman Rucker (ex-T. Marshall Travers, As the World Turns; ex-Garret Williams, All My Children).