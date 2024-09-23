One Life To LIve Alum Eddie Alderson Weds!

One Life To Live alum Eddie Alderson, who played the role of Matthew Buchanan from 2001-12, is a married man! The actor tied the knot with longtime love Sylwia Pracon on September 21 at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, with a reception that followed at the picturesque Terrain at DelVal.



“Yesterday I married my best friend,” the actor posted on Instagram, adding, “Dreams really do come true.” Among the first to offer him congratulations on the big news were former OLTL castmates Tuc Watkins (ex-David Vickers), Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica Buchanan), Sean Ringgold (ex-Shaun Evans), Michael Easton (ex-John McBain) and Mark Lawson (ex-Brody Lovett).

The ceremony was attended by several of Alderson’s former OLTL colleagues — first and foremost among them, of course, being his adoring big sister, Kristen Alderson, who played Starr Manning from 1998-2012 and reprised the role on General Hospital in 2013. Alderson was in the bridal party as maid of honor, and her fiancé, Taylor Crousore, was among the groomsmen. Also standing up for Alderson on his big day as a groomsman? Tanner Woods, son of Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo Buchanan), who played Alderson’s father on OLTL, and Loyita Chapel Woods (ex-Dallas, OLTL).

Also representing Llanview at the ceremony was Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair Cramer) and her real-life hubby, James DePaiva (ex-Max Holden), Robin Strasser (ex-Dorian Cramer), Robert S. Woods, Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston Wilde Cramer) and Nic Robuck (ex-James Ford).

The lovebirds announced their engagement on Instagram on May 5, 2022, but Alderson and Pracon, a pharmacist, had been dating since 2016. At the time, Kristen Alderson exulted on Instagram, “❤️They’re ENGAGED!!!!❤️✨ Bursting with excitement & happiness for my little brother Eddie (who is just the best human I know) to marry the love of his life Sylwia (the best future sister-in-law I could ever dream of having)❣️❣️❣️”

Kristen Alderson was no less effusive on the occasion of the wedding itself. On Instagram, she wrote, “✨❤️SYLWIA&EDDIE FOREVER❤️✨The most magical wedding there ever was. My little brother is MARRIED! It was an absolute honor being Sylly’s Maid of Honor with her gorgeous sister! Eddie was happiest groom I’ve ever seen, and I know he’ll be the best husband ever😍 Everyone was beaming with excitement the whole day! Not only was our wonderful blood family there but our One Life to Live family as well! Oh man, I hadn’t seen Kassie and Bob in such a long time, I cried when I saw them! And my besties @britt_underwood and @nicrobuck flew in to be there!?!! My heart was just bursting all night❤️ Wishing Eddie and Sylly the most blessed and happy marriage! Love you both so much!❤️”

Check out the amazing photos below!

Alderson took his bride for a romantic dip outside of the church.

(From l.) Brittany Underwood, Nic Robuck, Kristen Alderson, Sylwia Pracon Alderson, Eddie Alderson, Robert S. Woods, Robin Strasser, James DePaiva, former One Life To Live security guard David Coleman and Kassie DePaiva.

The joy is practically radiating off of the Alderson siblings and their newest family member.

Blair and Starr reunited! Alderson got a squeeze from her longtime Llanview mama, Kassie DePaiva.

Another special mother/daughter reunion occurred in the form of Robin Strasser and Brittany Underwood. Underwood gushed on Instagram, “My OG TV mama!”

(From l.) Rich Alderson (the groom’s father), Eddie Alderson, Tanner Woods and his father, Robert S. Woods.

Nic Robuck posed alongside Underwood and Alderson.

“One of the hearts and soullss of #onelifetolive such a beautiful person inside and out,” declared Underwood of Kassie DePaiva.

Alderson and Robert S. Woods were all smiles.

The bride and groom had much to celebrate alongside their sisters, as well as Kristen Alderson’s husband-to-be, Taylor Crousore.