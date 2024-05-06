Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Jennifer Gareis (Donna, Bold and Beautiful)

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, June 7, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, Bold and Beautiful)

How did you find out about your nomination?

“I was driving when I got the call, so I pulled over and screamed.”

Who did you share your news with first?

“I called my parents. They have always supported whatever I wanted to do, whether it was swimming or whatever I ventured into in my life. My mom was my Brownie leader, my Girl Scout leader, and my homeroom mother. They were so thrilled for me.”

What scenes did you submit?

“The first scene I submitted had a very long monologue of Donna finding out that Eric is seriously ill. It was kind of a processing type thing of denial, anger, and the determination to fight this, so it was so many different levels of emotions just within that monologue. The other scene was saying goodbye to this man she has loved for years and was once married to more than a decade ago. She has only loved him but shortly after they got back together, she and his family had to say goodbye. It was heartbreaking because Ridge wanted to pull the plug on his dad against her wishes and she felt so powerless.”

Although John McCook (Eric) was playing comatose during these pivotal scenes, I’m sure his presence motivated your performance.

“Oh, yes. John elevates me in a way I’m so grateful for. I’m a better actress because of him. He’s so present and generous and gives me great advice without any judgment.”

How does it feel to be in the company of the other actresses in your category?

“I keep wondering, why am I here? These women are amazing. I’m just flattered and humbled.”

Who will you be bringing to the awards ceremony?

“Well, funny that you ask. I made plans to go to Paris on June 7th for a family wedding, so I obviously changed my flight. [Being nominated] is a once-in-a-lifetime honor. My husband is going to the wedding as he should because it’s for his cousin, so I guess it’ll just be me but I’ll be with my B&B family.”

Have you been thinking about what you’ll wear?

“Not yet. Last weekend I went camping with my daughter and her class and this week, I’ve been working so much, so I need to get on that!”