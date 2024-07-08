Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of July 8

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Diamond White (Paris Buckingham): Thomas’s (Matthew Atkinson) bride-to-be continues to appear on July 8 and 9.

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas Forrester): Douglas bestows more cuteness on July 9 to those in his orbit.

Ted King (Jack Finnegan): A furtive Jack returns on July 12 and shares scenes with Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Days of our Lives

Remington Hoffman (Li Shin): The actor brings his dead character back to life this week as he haunts the woman who murdered him, Connie Vinski (Julie Dove).

David S. Lee (Gil Carter): Another actor whose character has died in Salem returns for flashback scenes having to do with the murder of Li Shin.

Derek Yates (Kerry): The actor makes his debut this week in Salem when he meets Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

General Hospital

Alley Mills (Heather Webber): Look for the Pentonville resident to have a request for Laura Collins (Genie Francis) that will take the mayor by surprise.

Young and Restless

Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) and Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams): The two will be seen visiting Traci (Beth Maitland) in Paris and later this summer will be spotted in Los Angeles when the characters visit B&B.

Paxton Mishkind (Johnny Abbott): Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) son pops up again this week.

Sienna Mercuri (Katie Abbott): Johnny’s sister is also going to be seen as the family tries to adjust to Claire (Hayley Erin) being in their lives.

Redding Munsell (Harrison Abbott): Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Allison Lanier) son will be seen as the drama around his dad continues to take center stage.

Who’s Going

Days of our Lives

Bill Hayes (Doug Williams): The last episode shot by this soap icon, who passed away on January 12 at the age of 98, will be airing on Thursday, July 11, which also happens to be the birthday of his widow and Salem leading lady, Susan Seaforth Hayes.

Casting About

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) announced a new project. “Amazing time filming on [Memec Film] 🎥 I feel so fortunate to have played this delicious character! I could not have asked to be part of a better cast and crew! Thank you for making feel at home! ❤️ Can’t wait to see it!”

Alumni Report

Real-life couple Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer Rappaport, One Life to Live) and Rib Hillis (ex-Dr. Jake Marshak, Port Charles) have signed on to do Couples Retreat Murder for Livetime and premiered on Sunday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET but is available for streaming starting Monday…. Camila Banus (ex-Gabi Hernandez, DAYS) joins the cast of Mass Epiphany Studios’ movie Cake. It’s shooting in Chicago. The actress commented on director Erick Juarez’s Instagram announcement, “❤️❤️❤️ I am so thrilled !!!!! Can’t wait !!!” The director, who also wrote the film (based on his own life), teases the film on Instagram saying: “A devoted single mother strives to create the perfect birthday for her son but must overcome a series of misadventures, including financial constraints and her own high expectations.”…. Christopher Sean (ex-Paul Narita, DAYS) has joined the cast of the film short Twofold Happiness, writing on his Instagram story, “Spent the day working on a horror film with some amazing folks! Honored to be a part of the team! Excited for you all to see more.”

Real-Life Status

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) got engaged to Matt McInnis on July 3…. Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin, GH) is recovering from foot surgery. He shared the news in a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) account saying, “Feels like [General Hospital] in the old days but its Valley Presbyterian [they’re] good!” After the surgery, he shared updates like, “Day 1 got Netflix [TCM] maybe watch Scotty on [General Hospital] today got a knee scooter not a Vespa but I can look at it !!!!” as well as sharing advice he would hear his dad’s pal [fitness guru] Jack LaLanne saying, “Keep moving crucial to recovery!!!”