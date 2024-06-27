Y&R's Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian Crossing Over To B&B

Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny) are heading to Los Angeles.

Christine and Danny may have left Genoa City and Young and Restless, but viewers won’t have to look far to find them — Los Angeles to be specific. Actors Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian are crossing over to Y&R’s sister show, Bold and Beautiful. The casting news was revealed in a Us exclusive.

From Genoa City To Los Angeles

The site revealed that the actors are shooting two episodes on Thursday, June 27, to air on B&B. Bell explained to Us that her brother, Bradley Bell, B&B’s executive producer and head writer, “saw we were doing something on Y&R and he thought this would be great for B&B.”

In the story, Christine split from her second husband, Paul Williams just as Danny, whose singing tour was tabled for a bit, returned to town and let it be known that he still had feelings for his ex. Despite his ex-wife Phyllis trying to insert herself in his life, the two reunited, with Christine deciding to take a break from her high-powered law career to join her love on his world tour. This apparently takes the twosome to Los Angeles.

In the episodes’ loglines, which Us has seen, the episodes will air in August as “Danny and Christine are invited to the Forrester Estate for a party celebrating the success of the relaunch of Brooke Logan’s ‘Brooke’s Bedroom’ fashion line … or so they think.” Instead, look for Ridge to make a pitch to the Genoa City couple for a new business venture. Danny will also get the chance to perform.

This news comes a couple of days after the 40th anniversary of Chris and Danny, which the actors have been celebrating on social media, interacting with fans who have been sharing clips from the early days of the couple.