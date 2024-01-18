Your account
DAYS's Susan Seaforth Hayes Shares Message After Her Husband's Passing

Six days after the passing of her beloved husband, Bill Hayes (Doug), DAYS OF OUR LIVES’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) posted a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram. “To all of you who honored my Billy with a word of remembrance, a sense of personal loss, or even a tear- I thank you,” she wrote. “You touched my heart by seeing in him the goodness and joy I experienced every moment of our wonderful marriage. May we all embrace life with the gusto of Bill Hayes- and enrich it with grace and love ♥️ xx Susan.”

The Hayeses wed on October 12, 1974 after falling in love on set, just as their characters did. The couple spoke to Digest about their singular love story in 2018; to read their joint interview, click here.

