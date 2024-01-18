DAYS's Susan Seaforth Hayes Shares Message After Her Husband's Passing

Six days after the passing of her beloved husband, Bill Hayes (Doug), DAYS OF OUR LIVES’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) posted a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram. “To all of you who honored my Billy with a word of remembrance, a sense of personal loss, or even a tear- I thank you,” she wrote. “You touched my heart by seeing in him the goodness and joy I experienced every moment of our wonderful marriage. May we all embrace life with the gusto of Bill Hayes- and enrich it with grace and love ♥️ xx Susan.”

The Hayeses wed on October 12, 1974 after falling in love on set, just as their characters did. The couple spoke to Digest about their singular love story in 2018; to read their joint interview, click here.