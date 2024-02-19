Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

DAYS’s Jamie Martin Mann and Y&R’s Mishael Morgan check back in as Tate and Amanda, respectively.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Amanda Kloots (Lucy) and Elvis Cordero (Danny): The co-host of THE TALK and her real-life son will appear on B&B on Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22.

Hollis W. Chambers (Hollis): Chambers returns on Wednesday, February 21.

Sophia Paras (Kelly Spencer): Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) daughter pops up on Wednesday, February 21.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Jamie Martin Mann (Tate Black): The teen is back on the canvas after a short absence and will appear this week in scenes with his on-screen parents, Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Emily O’Brien (Theresa).

Zach Chyz (Young Tom Horton) and Sydney Kathrann Smith (Young Alice Horton): As previously reported, Chyz and Smith have been tapped to play younger versions of the iconic characters originally played by the late Macdonald Carey and Frances Reid.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Eva LaRue (Natalie Rogers-Ramirez): As previously reported, ALL MY CHILDREN alum LaRue is headed to Port Charles and will first appear on Monday, February 26. LaRue will be playing the role of Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, mother to Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). In an Instagram story, Lopez made her excitement about the casting clear. “You guys!!!! I have a mom!!!” she trilled. “Y’all ain’t ready for @evalarue! She’s the best.”

Jeff Leaf (O’Neill): The arms dealer Anna (Finola Hughes) wants information from, first seen on February 2, appears again this week.

Lydia Look (Selina Wu): Selina is back this week and interacts with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Brian Gaskill (Seth): Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) former AA sponsor appears again this week.

Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair): The Daytime Emmy-winner’s Genoa City comeback airs this week.

WHO’S GOING

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Michael E. Knight (Martin Gray): The actor will be off the canvas temporarily; as viewers saw, Martin left town last week after breaking things off with Lucy (Lynn Herring).

CASTING ABOUT



Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia, AMC; ex-Heather, AS THE WORLD TURNS) makes her debut on TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS on BET on Wednesday, February 21. “I am Super Excited to portray the Fabulous Ms Marie,” she enthused on Instagram.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

Baby Makes Three: Meredith Hagner, who played Liberty on AS THE WORLD TURNS, and her husband, Wyatt Russell, son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, welcomed their first child. She announced on Instagram, “Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing.❤️”