Eva LaRue Joins GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Soap vet Eva LaRue is joining the cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL as Blaze’s (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) mother, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, with her first episode set to air on February 26. TV Line was the first to report the news.

The actress made her soap debut on SANTA BARBARA, playing Margot in 1988, before being cast as Maria Santos on ALL MY CHILDREN in 1993. She exited AMC in 1997, popped in for a brief appearance in 1998, then returned from 2002-05. She went on to make guest appearances on the show in 2010 and 2011, the year of its cancellation. (Several of LaRue’s former AMC co-stars are now on GH; Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad) plays Martin, Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan) plays Drew, and Finola Hughes plays Anna, who she also played in the Pine Valley universe.) The actress was last seen on daytime as Y&R’s Celeste Rosales, mother of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Arturo (Jason Canela) and Lola (Sasha Calle), which she played in 2019 and 2020. For that role, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in 2020.

Outside of soaps, LaRue has had a prolific career in prime-time, most notably as Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: MIAMI, which she played for six seasons. She also appeared on GEORGE LOPEZ, CRIMINAL MINDS and FULLER HOUSE.

LaRue as AMC’s Maria, opposite John Callahan as Edmund, in 1994.

LaRue as Y&R’s Celeste opposite Jordi Vilasuso as Rey in 2019.