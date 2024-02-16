Your account
CASTING NEWS

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Taps Soap Newcomers To Play Salem Royalty

By

Syndey K. Smith, Zach Chyz

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Next week on DAYS, the Hortons and their friends are feeling nostalgic in the wake of the family home burning down — and a special walk down memory lane will feature a glimpse into the early romance of the house’s former owners, the late Tom and Alice Horton. For these newly created scenes of the beloved and much-missed characters — Tom passed away in 1994 following the death of his portrayer, Macdonald Carey, and Alice’s own passing in 2010 was scripted after the death of her portrayer, Frances Reid — DAYS has tapped two daytime newcomers to assume those iconic roles. Sydney K. Smith (THE GOES WRONG SHOW) plays Young Alice, and Zach Chyz (THE ROOKIE) plays Young Tom.

Frances Reid-MacDonald Carey

NBC

Macdonald Carey as Tom and Frances Reid as Alice

