First Look: Get The Details On Mishael Morgan's Return To YOUNG AND RESTLESS!

You Can Go Home Again: Morgan posed on the Y&R set with Bryton James (Devon, l.) and Jason Thompson (Billy) during her comeback.

Daytime Emmy-winner Mishael Morgan confirmed in January that she was back filming as Y&R’s Amanda — and fans won’t have to wait long to wait to see the fan-fave actress back in Genoa City! Digest can confirm that Amanda’s appearance is set to take place the week of February 19. This will mark Morgan’s first Y&R appearance since March 2023. She first joined the show’s cast in 2013 as Hilary, a role she played until 2018, when Hilary perished after a car crash. Morgan came back to Y&R in 2019 as Amanda, Hilary’s twin, but revealed in 2022 that she had opted to go on recurring status. At the time, she explained, “I decided, actually back in December, that I wanted to take a bit of a step back from the show. I just feel like at this point in my life and at this point in my career, I wanted to mix things up a little bit, but Y&R will always be home and I have so appreciated this safe place to land that they’ve given me, so I know that I can be back.”