Bryan Craig Teases Possible General Hospital Return As Morgan

In response to Soap Opera Digest’s story about who General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini might mean when he teased a return that would thrill fans, Bryan Craig made a comment on X (formerly Twitter) that got fans speculating about whether he was, indeed, the mystery male set to return in the not-so-distant future.

The actor responded by saying, “Who could it be…….” and then went on to quote tweet the story, adding a “thinking” or “face with tongue” emoji. This certainly riled up GH fans and had everyone speculating about what whether the actor might be poised to bring Morgan Corinthos back from the grave to Port Charles to shake things up.

Craig took over the role of Sonny and Carly’s first biological child back on May 9, 2013. (The character had last been played by Aaron Sanders, who left the role two years prior.) Craig stayed in the role until Morgan was supposedly killed by a car bomb on October 7, 2016. During that time, he received four Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, taking home the gold for the last two years of his run, in 2016 and 2017.

During Craig’s tenure on the show, Morgan was involved with online gambling, fell in love with Kiki Jerome, had an affair with her mother, Ava (and then another one when Ava was posing as her fake twin, “Denise”), shot Max in the chest, punched his brother Michael and left him in the harbor after he fell in, briefly threw in with the Jerome family mob and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder like his father — and that’s just scratching the surface. (For a look at memorable moments in Morgan’s history, click here.)

When the actor elected to check out of GH in 2016, he opened up about the decision exclusively to Digest, admitting that he had been thinking about an exit for some time. “From the beginning, you know when your contract is up, and I guess we started seriously talking about it when my fourth-year option was coming up,” he explained. “There were a couple of big projects that I had gotten close on while I was at GH, and my manager and I just kind of made the decision that it was time to go back out there.”

He admitted that it was a risky decision to make, noting, “Giving up your weekly paycheck is always a scary thing, especially when nothing in this industry is promised.”

Since exiting as a full-time cast member, Craig made one brief comeback to the canvas, appearing in Ava’s nightmare in 2018.