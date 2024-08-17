B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Answers Fans' Burning Questions

Daytime Emmy winner and Bold and Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) enjoys interacting with her fans on social media and recently opened the floor, so to speak, to questions from anyone on her Instagram Stories. She answered many of them, ranging from her workout routines to questions about working out and motherhood. Here’s a sampling of some of those questions and her answers.

Ask Anything

Fan: You’re my absolute favorite person. I’m Canadian too. How can I get into acting?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood: Thank you for your kind words! I suggest getting into acting class and doing some deep dives online! Then find yourself [an] agent and go!

Fan: I feel like you have been to this place before. Fav vacay spot or hideaway?

MacInnes Wood: Bora Bora, Japan, Big Sur have stood out to me the most right now. Although in this Season of my life, I’m gravitating to forests and lakes.

Fan: Do you want a lil girl?

MacInnes Wood: I’m happy with whatever God gives me. We just wanted a big family.

Fan: How do you stay motivated to work out with kids?

MacInnes Wood: My kids keep me on my toes. I definitely don’t sit down much lol. So my cardio is that. I want to be strong for them, be able to lift them with ease. So incorporate weight training 3 to 5 times a week. I’ll do it with them and now they have a love for training and nourishing their bodies. Also, it’s not motivation for me… it’s dedication. Dedication gets me doing it. Motivation is a feeling that comes and goes. So it’s the discipline even when don’t want to do it.

Fan: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in life, since you have kids?

MacInnes Wood: You see things so differently after having children. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve slowed down, really taking little moments in, I’ve become even more of a critical thinker, because you have to be Mama bear/protector for these children in today’s world. I’ve never felt so authentically me. I could really go on and on. You think you’re their little teachers but sometimes they are here to teach you.

Fan: In your self-care routines, what is the easiest and most difficult for you to accomplish?

MacInnes Wood: I try to implement self-care a few times a week. I pick a few things for a little reset. No actual routine right now. It’s just a non-negotiable that I choose a couple of these each week (what self-care is to me now): Stretching, resting, yoga, bath, face/hair mask, sauna, dry brushing, reading, star gazing, time in the sun, going to bed early, meditation, walking in nature… just being still.

Fan: Wanting to start working out and get in shape. Any suggestions on where to start?

MacInnes Wood: I’m a big believer in lifting weights. Doesn’t have to be for a full-hour workout. But if you just start with six workouts, 10 reps of biceps curls, 10 squats, 10 shoulder presses, 10 pushups, etc, do each one three times, then you are moving in the right direction. It doesn’t have to be these crazy workouts. Just figure out six workouts that will target different muscles do them each two or three times. Start there.

Fan: How many hours a day are you on set? With four little boys that must be difficult sometimes.

MacInnes Wood: Bold and Beautiful is a wonderful show to work on. As it allows me to be a full-time Mommy! They believe in family and nurture that. I can bring my kids on set. Or I film a bunch of episodes back to back, that gives me more time to spend with my children. Our yearly schedule is pretty cool too. We usually work two weeks on, one week off. It’s a great job and lovely people.

Fan: I love that you’re holistic and assume you prefer natural healing over meds?

MacInnes Wood: Absolutely, very holistic over here. I’m a believer in terrain theory so I try to be mindful of what I put in my body. Nourishing myself the best way I can. 🙂

Fan: What’s your skincare routine, what are your favorite products right now?

MacInnes Wood: I find the more I do the more I break out. I really like simple ingredients. I always tend to go back to this company [Eminence Organic Skin Care].

Fan: What’s your favorite eyeliner and leg quad workout? You got killer quads.

MacInnes Wood: Yay! Thank you for the compliment. I am working those quads OUT! Sissy squats. And forward lunges with a short step and forward squats that focus on quads and not glutes.

Fan: Do you still like to dance? Loved all of your dancing clips!

MacInnes Wood: Love to dance! Maybe I’ll do more. Right now it’s just dance-offs in my kitchen with my kids lol.