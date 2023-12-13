Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Lead Actress

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)





You have two Daytime Emmys to your name already. What does it mean to you to be nominated again this year? “It is always very meaningful when I receive a nomination from my peers for an Emmy Award. The Emmys represent excellence in television and this recognition means my colleagues feel I brought my best to the role. There are so many incredibly talented and worthy actresses out there, so it means a lot.”



From the glimpses we got on social media, it looked like a wonderful time was had at the Lead Actress nominee luncheon Mishael Morgan (Amanda, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS) hosted. What did you most enjoy about the experience? “The camaraderie with the other nominees and of course, the woman — in this case, Mishael — who will be handing the baton over to one of us. This event was started by Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie]. I have the utmost respect and love for her and I always think of her when I’m lucky enough to be able to attend this luncheon. Susan led the way forward for all of us!”



What are you most looking forward to about Emmy night? “Dressing up and being with [my husband] Elan. It’s not often we have a night without babies and toddlers. And then just sitting with [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Brad Bell and the whole cast and crew. As a group, we work so hard and it’s nice to be able to be together off the stage, hang out together in a social setting and seeing our work recognized.”



Do you get nervous during the ceremony, waiting for your category to come up? “No. I mean we all would like to win, and it sounds cliché, but it’s true: It’s really just an honor to be nominated. Whatever will be that night, will be. I’m happy to be a part of it.”



Will you have a speech prepared if your name was to be called, or would you wing it? “I always try to have a speech ready but it doesn’t always go as planned. I don’t think I’m nervous when waiting for my category but I’m definitely nervous in that first moment up on stage. There are so many people to thank and I know I always forget someone!”



What would it mean to you to add a third statuette to your collection? “Again, it would be lovely to have a third Emmy. An honor, truly, but it’s also a huge honor just to be in the room.”



If you were to win Emmy No. 3, where would you keep it? “Not sure yet, but I definitely have to keep her away from the kiddos. Emmy’s wings are sharp!”