Due to President Biden’s press conference today, which pre-empted all of B&B on the East Coast, the show will air its 35th anniversary episode, which was due to air today, on Friday, March 25. The special, which focuses on Brooke, will also include John McCook (Eric), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Don Diamont (Bill), and returnees Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) and Winsor Harmon (ex-Thorne).