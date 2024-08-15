Arrests Reportedly Imminent In Johnny Wactor Murder Case

Police and the media have kept the pressure on, trying to get any information they can to solve the murder of former General Hospital star Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando). Now comes the news that search warrants have been issued and arrests may be imminent.

Seeking Justice

TMZ is reporting the news that search warrants were served on gang members early Thursday morning and multiple arrests are expected. The site says, “LAPD has ID’d members of the Florencia 13 gang in connection with Johnny’s murder outside Level 8 in downtown L.A., where he worked.”

It was over Memorial Day weekend, early on May 25, when the actor was walking back to his car with a co-worker, Anita Joy, after they finished a shift in the middle of the night. They happened upon three men at Wactor’s car. He thought he was getting a ticket but quickly realized what was happening and stepped in front of his friend, protecting her from a bullet. She shared details about his dying in her arms. The men were trying to steal his catalytic converter from his car. “My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3am,” she said a few days after it happened.

Wactor’s friends and former co-workers helped to keep the pressure on police to solve the case, staging protests, sharing on social media and making sure he wasn’t forgotten. TMZ revealed that fingerprints found at the scene were key to cracking the case. ABC7 is saying the arrests have been made according to “multiple sources.”

A GoFundMe was organized to help his family with the expenses of flying back and forth but transitioned to trying to get him justice. At the time of publishing, they had raised over $140,000.