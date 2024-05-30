Tragic New Details Emerge About Death Of Johnny Wactor

The murder of Johnny Wactor this past weekend has hit the daytime community hard. The Los Angeles Police Department has been trying to track down his killer while the woman he protected that fateful night has spoken out about the last moments of his life.

New Details Emerge

Deadline has reported that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Wactor died by a gunshot wound to the chest and classified it as a homicide. They have asked for any tips from the community to help them make an arrest in the case. Wactor had approached the three armed men carefully, thinking they were towing his car. When it appeared there could be trouble, he stepped in front of his female co-worker. She is now speaking out about what happened.

“I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts,” began Anita Joy on her Instagram account. “I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events. His story is in this post as it happened, please swipe through the top photos and read it. Early Saturday morning (May 25) after our bartending shift Friday night at Level 8 in DTLA.”

After a couple of images of Wactor, she inserted a lot of thoughts, including the following words: “There has been a lot within myself of ‘what to and what not to’ share about this – but the reality is, I have a responsibility to Johnny. I am his voice now because otherwise he would have possibly been alone and he wasn’t. He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m all of the feelings at once…but above all, I’m here for Johnny’s justice.

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3am. There are plenty of articles out now with the basic details of this horrific story which comes down to a few criminals trying to steal a car part and all they took was my friend’s life. Everything happened in an instant, I’ve come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you’re scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.

“We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed. We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace. Johnny was between me and the man who shot him – as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny you ok?’ And he only responded ‘Nope! Shot!’ We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me.

“One of our security guards from work was crossing the street shortly after and ran to us with 911 on the phone – we tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding and Bryan proceeded to try CPR on him. I’m so thankful for Bryan showing up, trying with all his might to save Johnny. It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay. I am utterly heartbroken and so very angry. My only peace is that I was with him and this didn’t happen to him alone – my only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice.”

Joy then shared more images of Wactor and a lighthearted video of him arm wrestling with another co-worker. The rest of her Instagram post had the following words.

“Johnny had this incredible ability that was truly just his genuine nature – to make anyone and everyone feel so special in his eyes. No matter how well you knew him, he treated everyone like he truly cared about you. He lit up any room – you couldn’t not smile around him. His energy was magnetic and pulled you in so effortlessly – you were safe with him. He treated everyone with love, respect, compassion and he really ‘saw’ you. He was beautiful, goofy as hell, full of work ethic and values, he never put people down, even when joking, he never made you feel unsure of yourself – he knew how to be hilarious in such a positive way and it just made him that much more lovable. It just filled your heart to be around him. He called me ‘Anita Bonita’ and I hope the stamp of his voice saying that every time I saw him never leaves my memory. Just one look into his big blue eyes, followed by a big goofy grin, Johnny made you love him instantly. Absolutely one of the best men I’ve ever known. I’m so grateful to have been a part of his world and him, mine.

“My heart is shattered with his loss but I believe l have gained the best guardian Angel out there. I love you Johnny Wacky. These criminals need to be caught – Level 8 needs to provide parking for their late hour staff as they originally promised- This cannot be something that isn’t responded to with action, it needs to be addressed in a manner to prevent anything like this ever happening again to the best of their ability – Level 8 needs to contribute to Johnny’s family to honor and respect him for all the hard work and effort he did for them.”

Joy also included a link to the family’s GoFundMe, which will help with the family’s travel and funeral expenses, with any excess funds raised going to support causes that were important to the late actor.