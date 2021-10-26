AMC Alums In New Show

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE is FOX’s latest nighttime sudser from Executive Producer Lee Daniels (EMPIRE), and it’s a special treat for fans of ALL MY CHILDREN, as it reunites Yaya DaCosta (Angela; ex-Cassandra, AMC) with her Pine Valley mama, Debbi Morgan (Aunt Piggy; ex-Angie, AMC). “That was at the very beginning of my career,” marvels DaCosta of her time on the soap. “I played Debbi Morgan’s daughter on ALL MY CHILDREN [in 2008] and it’s such an honor to be working with her again in such a different capacity, not as mother and daughter, but as niece and auntie, who are really more like sisters.”

Morgan was also thrilled to reconnect with DaCosta. “I was so excited,” she says. “Working with Yaya back on ALL MY CHILDREN, it was like working with this young little girl, you know? And now, I’m with this mature woman, beautiful, serving it up. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What do we have here?’ ”

DaCosta, who was just exiting her six-year run on CHICAGO MED when this opportunity arose, was happy to return to her soapy roots. “I fell in love with OUR KIND OF PEOPLE,” the actress beams. “I fell in love with [Creator] Karin Gist and, of course, I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I worked with him first on The Butler years ago [in 2013], and I’m so excited to be working with him again. This show is a dream in so many ways. It’s so saucy. It’s so much fun, and there’s so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront. We are playing with serious themes, but we are making them so fun and exciting and it’s, you know what it is? What is the word I am looking for? Spicy.”