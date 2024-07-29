Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for July 30: Awkwardness and Confrontations

Victoria (Amelia Heinle, r.) looks a bit concerned while talking with daughter Claire (Hayley Erin) at Newman Enterprises. Working for Kyle has gotten a little complicated for her. Will her mother have good advice on what she should do next? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

If not her mom, maybe her father? Cole (J. Eddie Peck) joins his ladies at the office. Does he have news about something or did he simply want to see Victoria and got to see them both instead? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy (Jason Thompson, r.) wants the four of them to sit down and clear the air to rid him and Sally (Courtney Hope, l.) of any doubts they may be feeling. Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) better have their stories straight. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh my, we're sure this isn't awkward at all. Okay, it probably is seriously awkward as Chelsea and Adam work to put their respective lovers' minds at ease while all they can think about is the fact Connor will be returning home today. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Where did Chelsea go? Adam is on his own at this point to put Billy's mind at ease — and Sally too. Will he be able to say the right thing to get them off his back? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

They may be co-CEOs of Glissade, but that doesn't mean that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are getting along. The two have words at the Genoa City Athletic Club, where Audra is currently living. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

And the party just gets more tense as Audra and Kyle's main competitors, his parents Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) arrive on the scene. The Jabot co-CEOs are wary of what their son is up to now. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle takes a phone call. Does this have anything to do with his upcoming business trip to Paris? Could it be Victor Newman with another demand? Or perhaps Claire has something to tell him. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com