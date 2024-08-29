Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For August 30: Taunts and Worries

Claire (Hayley Erin) confronts Summer (Allison Lanier), and it looks like it involves their family tree. These two are cousins but they have never acted like it. Is there any chance they could possibly forge some kind of relationship? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is at Sharon's home and looks lost in thought. She has been so worried about her mom and isn't sure what she can do to get through to her. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried about how his ex-wife is handling things and decides to confide in yet another ex-wife, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Then again, Phyllis mentioned she noticed Sharon seems to be struggling. Will she have any helpful advice? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks a bit tense for Heather (Vail Bloom, l.) and Sharon (Sharon Case), which isn't surprising. Sharon is facing a lot of her fears of the past because of this latest accident. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick is trying to be helpful and has brought refreshments to everyone at the hospital, worried about the girls. Will his interruption of Heather and Sharon's talk calm things down? Mariah is there as well, trying to help her mother cope. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is probably explaining more to Heather about what happened back then with Cassie and her parents. It was an awful time in their shared history. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Daniel and Heather look in on Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) as she rests. Daniel can't help but worry about his daughter who seems determined to self-destruct. Will they be able to help her through this? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Back at Sharon's, Mariah tries to be there for her mother but Sharon continues to seem unreachable and Mariah can't figure out what is going on with her. Will Sharon explain to her about her visions? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Speaking of which, Cameron (Linden Ashby) appears and continues to distract Sharon by trying to lure her to give in to her darker tendencies. She tries to concentrate on Mariah but it's not going to be easy. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

When she is alone, Sharon continues to fight the demon within her that is manifesting as Cameron. It looks like "he" says something that takes her by surprise. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com