Exclusive Young And Restless Preview: Nick Fears For Sharon

Three’s A Crowd: Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried sick over Sharon (Sharon Case) — even without knowing that she’s conjured up the specter of Cameron (Linden Ashby).

“It wouldn’t be a soap opera without there being some sort of pain inflicted on these people’s lives,” begins Joshua Morrow (Nicholas, Young and Restless) about the agony Nick and Sharon are both feeling in the wake of discovering that their daughter, Faith, was in a car accident alongside Lucy.

History Repeating Itself?

“It’s the most dangerous job in the world to be one of Nick’s kids because you’re always in peril,” observes the actor, who notes, “Obviously, it’s a terrifying situation, and certainly a path that Nick has been down many, many times before. But it doesn’t make it any easier to handle. It’s like a parent’s worst nightmare to hear that your child’s in trouble and certainly to hear they’re in a situation where they could potentially lose their life or something that extreme. So it’s very scary, and he just has to pray and be there for his family.”

The situation has tragic parallels to the devastating loss Sharon and Nick suffered with the death of their daughter, Cassie, in 2005, in an accident that involved drinking — and Daniel. Now another one of their daughters has been in a car crash, also involving alcohol, this time with Daniel’s daughter, Lucy. “It’s some very unlucky, incredible circumstances that it’s involving similar family lines, if you will,” Morrow observes. “It’s just a horrible reminder of what they’ve experienced in the past and it’s an awful situation. I think the fact that it does involve Daniel and Daniel’s kid and all of that just makes it all even more terrifying to Nick and Sharon.”

In addition to worrying about Faith’s condition, Nick is anxious about how their child’s medical crisis will impact an already fragile Sharon. “Obviously, Sharon’s going through it,” Morrow nods. “It is an uncomfortable time for the family because Sharon has dealt with some mental health stuff in the past, and a situation like this can obviously elevate what Sharon is struggling with. So, in the moment, obviously, Nick cares about the fact that Faith needs to be okay and needs to recover, but his concern does [extend to] Sharon’s well-being because this is not what she needs. In fact, it’s the absolute last thing she would ever need in this world! Sharon needs to focus on herself and getting healthy and getting herself to a good place and now she cannot do that. She can’t afford to do that because of the situation with Faith.”

Aware of this, “Nick is just on high alert,” Morrow says, “because he really needs, for Sharon’s sake and for Faith’s sake and everyone’s sake, for Sharon to get back to her old self. It’s a legitimate fear that this is only going to make things worse and it’s already a very tenuous situation with Sharon.”

The more time Nick spends with Sharon in the ER, the more he observes her — and the more worried he becomes by what he picks up on. “It’s obvious that she came into this already pretty fragile, and things are starting to unravel for her slowly, more every day,” the actor notes. “Nick knows Sharon better than anyone and he knows what she went through the first time around with her bipolar disorder. It’s a very scary situation. He’s very concerned and scared for her.”

What Nick can’t begin to understand — at least not yet — is that Sharon has conjured up the presence of her late tormentor, Cameron Kirsten. So Nick assumes that Sharon just has Cassie on the brain. “Sharon has related to Nick that she’s having lots of memories of Cassie, so to this point, he thinks all this is based on Cassie’s memory and the accident and what the family went through when they lost her, which is easy to justify. He can’t assign any of this yet to what she’s going through with Cameron.”

Morrow is confident that no matter how bad things get with Sharon, “Nick will step up to the plate and do what he has to do to help her.”