Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for August 2: Issues and Surprises

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks, l.) looks to have a care package in her hands. Did Mariah (Camryn Grimes) ask her wife to put that together for her mother? Sharon has been in a bad way and Mariah is at a loss on how she can help her through this difficult time. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily (Christel Khalil) has confided in Devon that she's still playing Billy (Jason Thompson) while he revealed that Abbott-Chancellor may be in trouble, courtesy of Victor Newman. Will Lily inadvertently play right into Victor's hands with what she says to Billy here? It looks like they're arguing here. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily seems a bit more calm here, having taken a seat to deal with her partner. She looks wary of what he is saying but there's a good chance she won't let on. How long before Billy ends up imploding? Or will he fool everyone and have the last laugh? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Brient, l.) talks with Faith (Reylynn Caster) at Crimson Lights. Since Faith has two drinks with her, it doesn't look like she intended to stay. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks like Lucy and Faith are mid-conversation when her dad interrupts. Will she feel that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) has ruined everything or could he possibly be helping here? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lucy is with her dad, and Daniel seems to have words of wisdom for his daughter — but does he have any real idea of what's going on with her? She was hoping Faith would turn out to be a good friend. Or does this have to do with something else? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy talks with his former mother-in-law but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is Team Victor all the way. She may not have been on board with taking Abbott-Chancellor from Billy at first, but she's on board now. What will she say to Billy? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com