Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott Hosting Fundraisers

Y&R superstar Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) will be quite busy in Western New York state this August. First, the actress will be in Lily Dale for three days in August to help raise funds and awareness to benefit the Lily Dale Assembly, a center just north of Jamestown dedicated to promoting the science, philosophy and religion of spiritualism.

In The Spirit

“I have an interest in psychics, mediums, and all that comes with Spiritualism, so hosting three fundraising events for Lily Dale Assembly in Lily Dale, New York, this summer is a perfect fit for me,” Scott said in in a press release.

Every summer, Lily Dale stages a spate of workshops during a nine-day season. On Friday evening, August 9, Scott and Buffalo-based astrologer Cassandra Butler will host “Astrology & The Stars With Melody Thomas Scott.” For those in attendance, Butler will explain the basics of astrology, while Scott will bring in the star power by regaling the audience with 12 memorable accounts of celebrity encounters, each one representing a different sign of the zodiac. “I’m looking forward to being on stage, learning from Cassandra, and reflecting back on meeting Aretha Franklin and confessing to what I did to Clint Eastwood,” Scott shared. “It will be a great way to kick off our Lily Dale weekend together.” The ticket cost for this is $150.

The following evening, Scott will host “Always Young and Restless: An Evening with Melody Thomas Scott” which will have the guest of honor reflecting on her decades-long show biz career. Aside from sharing stories, Scott will field questions from the audience and include memorable video footage of her early film background as well as her 45 years as Nikki Reed Newman on Y&R. “We’re planning a little extra surprise, too,” she teased. This portion will be $70.

The real fun is a VIP gala planned right after the event where lucky ticketholders will receive time for a chat, a selfie, and an autographed photo. To ensure that Scott’s followers will experience enough one-on-one time together, only 65 gala tickets will be sold. There will also be a silent auction featuring several pieces of memorabilia donated by Scott, plus a Y&R script signed by several cast members and a wardrobe item worn by her on the set of the sudser. Admission is $150.

The event on Sunday, August 11, “Afternoon Tea And Physical Mediumship With Melody Thomas Scott,” is already sold out. To purchase tickets for the three other events, go to lilydaleassembly.org and enter her name in the search field.

On the evening of August 15, Scott will be in Jamestown, the hometown of her idol, Lucille Ball, to raise money for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre. “I’ll be on stage talking all things MTS [Melody Thomas Scott], Lucy and @youngandrestlesscbs,“ Scott posted on her Instagram page. “If you can’t make it, donations are appreciated.” To donate, click here.