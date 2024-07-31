Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for August 1: Support and Big Worries

Chance (Conner Floyd) meets up with Summer (Allison Lanier) at Chancellor Park. He has been an incredible source of comfort for her and the voice of calm during this turbulent time. She has a big decision to make and he's open to helping her navigate the right path. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

These two do seem to be getting closer and it's great for Summer to have someone in her corner who has an objective eye. Chance cares deeply for Summer and wants to see her happy. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) has her daughters — Faith (Reylynn Caster, r.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) — very worried right now. Even her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried. But will confronting Sharon make things worse? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon is surrounded by those who love her but she has been having a hard time lately, imagining her late daughter Cassie appearing and snapping at people out of nowhere. She also imagined Nick grabbing her for a romantic kiss. What will happen next for Sharon? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mariah and Faith will stand by their mom no matter what but what can they really do to help her? Sure, Mariah has tried to make sure she's eating. Faith has worried it was her wanting to know about her parents' road to romance, which included talking about Cassie's death, may have started her mom down this dark path. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com