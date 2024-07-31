Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for August 1: Support and Big Worries

On Thursday, August 1 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) crosses the line with Lily (Christel Khalil). Will their new work relationship be over before it’s barely begun? Devon (Bryton James) plays his cards close to the vest. What secret is he keeping? Lastly, Chance (Conner Floyd) helps Summer (Allison Lanier) with an important decision. Does this have anything to do with custody of Harrison? Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in Genoa City.
1 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Chance (Conner Floyd) meets up with Summer (Allison Lanier) at Chancellor Park. He has been an incredible source of comfort for her and the voice of calm during this turbulent time. She has a big decision to make and he's open to helping her navigate the right path.
2 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
These two do seem to be getting closer and it's great for Summer to have someone in her corner who has an objective eye. Chance cares deeply for Summer and wants to see her happy.
3 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) has her daughters — Faith (Reylynn Caster, r.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) — very worried right now. Even her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried. But will confronting Sharon make things worse?
4 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon is surrounded by those who love her but she has been having a hard time lately, imagining her late daughter Cassie appearing and snapping at people out of nowhere. She also imagined Nick grabbing her for a romantic kiss. What will happen next for Sharon?
5 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Mariah and Faith will stand by their mom no matter what but what can they really do to help her? Sure, Mariah has tried to make sure she's eating. Faith has worried it was her wanting to know about her parents' road to romance, which included talking about Cassie's death, may have started her mom down this dark path.
6 of 6
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon claims that her meds are just off but is that really all that's going on? She's been having some strange hallucinations. She told Daniel she doesn't need to speak with a therapist but why, since she is one, is she resisting getting help?
Chance (Conner Floyd) meets up with Summer (Allison Lanier) at Chancellor Park. He has been an incredible source of comfort for her and the voice of calm during this turbulent time. She has a big decision to make and he's open to helping her navigate the right path.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
These two do seem to be getting closer and it's great for Summer to have someone in her corner who has an objective eye. Chance cares deeply for Summer and wants to see her happy.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) has her daughters — Faith (Reylynn Caster, r.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) — very worried right now. Even her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried. But will confronting Sharon make things worse?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon is surrounded by those who love her but she has been having a hard time lately, imagining her late daughter Cassie appearing and snapping at people out of nowhere. She also imagined Nick grabbing her for a romantic kiss. What will happen next for Sharon?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Mariah and Faith will stand by their mom no matter what but what can they really do to help her? Sure, Mariah has tried to make sure she's eating. Faith has worried it was her wanting to know about her parents' road to romance, which included talking about Cassie's death, may have started her mom down this dark path.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon claims that her meds are just off but is that really all that's going on? She's been having some strange hallucinations. She told Daniel she doesn't need to speak with a therapist but why, since she is one, is she resisting getting help?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com