Through The Ages: GH's Cameron And Josslyn

2005: Little Cam (then-Ashwyn Bagga) took a bottle like a champ; we’re sure mom Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) would agree.
2007: Liz and Lucky (Greg Vaughan) were excited to introduce Cam (then-Braeden Walkes) to his baby brother, Jake.
2011: Cam was a big help to Liz when her third son, Aiden (then-Titus Jackson) came along.
2014: Cameron (then-Michael Leone) and Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) hit up the G.H. children’s Christmas party together.
2021: Cameron (William Lipton) did some soul-searching after the death of his stepfather.
2009: Carly (Laura Wright) was smitten with her baby girl (then-McKenna/Karleigh Larson).
2010: Josslyn had her nefarious uncle, Jerry (Sebastian Roché), wrapped around her little finger.
2014: Joss (then-Hannah Nordberg) was a most reluctant flower girl at Carly’s aborted wedding to Franco.
2015: Josslyn (Eden McCoy) was much more psyched to attend Carly’s nuptials to Sonny (Maurice Benard).
2021: Joss caught some rays at the Metro Court pool in her final summer before college.