Through The Ages: DAYS’s Claire

2006: At first, Belle (Martha Madison) and Philip (then-Kyle Brandt) thought he was little Claire’s father. Photo credit: JPI

2007: Shawn (Brandon Beemer) was thrilled when he learned that he was Claire’s (then- Olivia/Ava White) bio dad. Photo credit: JPI

2008: Claire’s (then-Alina Foley) parents were greatly relieved to reunite with her after a kidnapping ordeal. Photo credit: JPI

2016: After years of travel with her folks, Claire (then-Olivia Rose Keegan) moved back to Salem to finish high school. Photo credit: JPI