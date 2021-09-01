Through The Ages: DAYS’s Claire

2006: At first, Belle (Martha Madison) and Philip (then-Kyle Brandt) thought he was little Claire’s father.
2007: Shawn (Brandon Beemer) was thrilled when he learned that he was Claire’s (then- Olivia/Ava White) bio dad.
2008: Claire’s (then-Alina Foley) parents were greatly relieved to reunite with her after a kidnapping ordeal.
2016: After years of travel with her folks, Claire (then-Olivia Rose Keegan) moved back to Salem to finish high school.
2020: Claire (Isabel Durant) leaned on grandmother Marlena (Deidre Hall) for emotional support after she was released from Bayview.