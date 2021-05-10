Linder, LeBlanc, Kay

THE BAY Finale Screening

Linder, LeBlanc, Kay

Executive Producer Wendy Riche and Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia; Bobbie, GH) made the scene.

Daniel Hall (ex-Scott, Y&R) was all smiles on the red carpet.

Matthew Ashford (Steve; Jack, DAYS) showed off his swag bag.

Nicolas Coster (Jack) proudly displayed his new memoir, Another Whole Afternoon.

Jillian Clare (ex-Abigail, DAYS) sported a Disney-themed mask.

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) and Lesli Kay (ex-Elena; ex-Felicia, B&B et al) posed together.

Mike Manning (Caleb; ex-Charlie, DAYS) was in attendance.

Carrington Garland Goodman (Kelly; ex-Kelly, SANTA BARBARA) caught up with Coster and Creator/Executive Producer/Director, Gregori Martin.

Cari Shayne (Genevieve; ex-Karen, GH) looked ravishing in red.  

Kristos Andrews (Peter) struck a pose.

