THE BAY Finale Screening

Executive Producer Wendy Riche and Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia; Bobbie, GH) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI

Daniel Hall (ex-Scott, Y&R) was all smiles on the red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

Matthew Ashford (Steve; Jack, DAYS) showed off his swag bag. Photo credit: JPI

Nicolas Coster (Jack) proudly displayed his new memoir, Another Whole Afternoon. Photo credit: JPI

Jillian Clare (ex-Abigail, DAYS) sported a Disney-themed mask. Photo credit: JPI

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) and Lesli Kay (ex-Elena; ex-Felicia, B&B et al) posed together. Photo credit: JPI

Mike Manning (Caleb; ex-Charlie, DAYS) was in attendance. Photo credit: JPI

Carrington Garland Goodman (Kelly; ex-Kelly, SANTA BARBARA) caught up with Coster and Creator/Executive Producer/Director, Gregori Martin. Photo credit: JPI

Cari Shayne (Genevieve; ex-Karen, GH) looked ravishing in red. Photo credit: JPI