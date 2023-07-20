Promo banner Promo banner
social

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 10

Social Snaps
1 of 10
Close gallery
Lexi Ainsworth (ex-Kristina, GH) went boating in Italy.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) flashed her pearly whites.

Photo credit: Instagram

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) spent time outdoors in Malibu enjoying the sunshine.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al), wife Kaitlin and their daughters, Riley, 9, and Everly, 7, spent time in Disneyland celebrating Kaitlin and Everly’s birthdays.

Photo credit: Instagram

“siamo arrivati (let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin) #florence,” Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) captioned this shot with husband Freddie Prinze, Jr.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Fun mother/daughter hike,” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), with daughter Megan, 14. “[Dog] Basil was leading the way. Taylor Swift was discussed.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) enjoyed a day in the sun with wife Lauren, daughter Savannah, 2, and son Arthur, five months.

Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) enjoyed an early birthday celebration.

Photo credit: Instagram

“The Legend @georgehtakei speaking at @japanhousela sponsored by @mufgbk_official,” shared Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, DAYS, r.). “What an absolute treat. Loved hearing George’s journey. Fun, Honest, heartbreaking and powerful.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“A magnificent final night, and dinner in Taormina,” enthused B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill), with wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy et al).

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments