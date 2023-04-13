Social

Credit: Instagram

Social Snaps
GUIDING LIGHT alums Melina Kanakaredes (ex-Eleni, second from l.) and Rick Hearst (ex-Alan-Michael, far r.) shared a warm reunion along with their respective spouses, Peter and Donna. “Thank you #guidinglight for bringing all of us together!!” Kanakaredes posted.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Goat yoga with my little brother Caleb! Baa-maste!” reported Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH).

Photo credit: Twitter

“Seeing this girl just makes my year,” beamed Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, l.) of BFF Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr).

Photo credit: Instagram

“My baby boy has a beard now!” trilled Emma Samms (Holly, GH) of son Cameron. “I think that means he’s officially an adult. That, and the fact that he’s a doctor..!”

Photo credit: Twitter

Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, GH) and son Mack got into character for their trip to the cinema.

Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) rounded up his dogs, Èzey and Romey, for a walk.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Tina Huang (Melinda, l.) and Martha Madison (Belle) hit the town.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Gym Time!!!!!! Where I find my peace 💪🏾💪🏾,” Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) captioned this shot.

Photo credit: Instagram

Joshua Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren and their daughter, Savannah, 2, were in a playful mood.

Photo credit: Instagram

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and husband Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) got dolled up.

Photo credit: Instagram

