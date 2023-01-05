William deVry (ex-Julian, GH, et al, l.) and real-life love Rebecca Staab (ex-April, Y&R et al) connected with Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) to celebrate the new year.
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS, r) shared a shot with Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie, DAYS) for the latter’s birthday.
Christie Clark (ex-Carrie, DAYS) and husband, Thomas Barnes, posed with daughters (from l.) Emma, 12, Hannah, 14, and Charlotte, 9, in Thailand.
Ted King (Jack, B&B) rang in the new year at Brighton Ski Resort in Brighton, UT.
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) found a convenient way to hold his beer.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren and their daughter, Savannah, 1, hit the slopes.
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) caught up with fellow SPARTACUS co-star Liam McIntyre.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, l.), with daughters Sophie, 5, and Olivia, 6, spent time with co-star Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) over the holidays in TN.