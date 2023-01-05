William deVry (ex-Julian, GH, et al, l.) and real-life love Rebecca Staab (ex-April, Y&R et al) connected with Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) to celebrate the new year. Photo credit: Twitter

Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS, r) shared a shot with Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie, DAYS) for the latter’s birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

Christie Clark (ex-Carrie, DAYS) and husband, Thomas Barnes, posed with daughters (from l.) Emma, 12, Hannah, 14, and Charlotte, 9, in Thailand. Photo credit: Instagram

Ted King (Jack, B&B) rang in the new year at Brighton Ski Resort in Brighton, UT. Photo credit: Instagram

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) found a convenient way to hold his beer. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren and their daughter, Savannah, 1, hit the slopes. Photo credit: Instagram

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) caught up with fellow SPARTACUS co-star Liam McIntyre. Photo credit: Twitter