“What can I say? You either got it or you don’t. #SchmidttheCat,” mused GH’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) of his furry friend. Photo credit: Twitter

“Lazy Sunday. Dad on duty,” shared B&B’s Tanner Novlan, with son Jones. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al) showed off their cold weather style. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and daughter Natalia, 12, attended a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Instagram

“So proud of Megan - she stayed cool under pressure to finally earn a ribbon in a competition she has been working towards for several years now,” praised Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) of her 13-year-old daughter. “Tbh, I’m not sure I could’ve handled it that well at her age … or now for that matter.” Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) and co-star Tabyana Ali (Trina) taped an episode of his show STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: Twitter

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, got cheeky. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al) had some father/son time with Luke, 13. Photo credit: Instagram

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) was all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram