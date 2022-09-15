“We took up biking this summer. So much fun!” reported Genie Francis (Laura, GH), with hubby Jonathan Frakes.
GH alum Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) posted this pic of Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R et al) with daughter Aleda, 8. “Just hangin round in the Florida Keys. Epic trip,” Watkins declared.
“Life lately,” is how GH’s Josh Swickard (Chase) captioned this shot with wife Lauren.
Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) enjoyed afternoon tea at the Plaza Hotel in New York City while there to promote the soap’s move to Peacock.
“Fun sunset jog,” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS).
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) had the weight of the world on his shoulders, courtesy of his son, Dylan, 5.
"That time I went to @legolandcalifornia
and had too much fun celebrating my girl’s eighth birthday," Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) captioned this shot with her daughter, Charlotte.
Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) and her daughter, Lola, went ziplining for the first time!
Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) spent the day surfing.
Chad Duell (Michael, GH) took in a the beautiful view in AZ.