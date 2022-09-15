“We took up biking this summer. So much fun!” reported Genie Francis (Laura, GH), with hubby Jonathan Frakes. Photo credit: Twitter

GH alum Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) posted this pic of Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R et al) with daughter Aleda, 8. “Just hangin round in the Florida Keys. Epic trip,” Watkins declared. Photo credit: Instagram

“Life lately,” is how GH’s Josh Swickard (Chase) captioned this shot with wife Lauren. Photo credit: Instagram

Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) enjoyed afternoon tea at the Plaza Hotel in New York City while there to promote the soap’s move to Peacock. Photo credit: Instagram

“Fun sunset jog,” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) had the weight of the world on his shoulders, courtesy of his son, Dylan, 5. Photo credit: Instagram

"That time I went to @legolandcalifornia and had too much fun celebrating my girl’s eighth birthday," Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) captioned this shot with her daughter, Charlotte. Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) and her daughter, Lola, went ziplining for the first time! Photo credit: Instagram

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) spent the day surfing. Photo credit: Instagram