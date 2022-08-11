social

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 10

Social Snaps
1 of 10
Close gallery
GH’s Haley Pullos (Molly) paid a visit to the House of Mouse.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Multi tasking is the name of the game today!” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) from the hair chair. “I am getting ready to film a Christmas movie and there’s always so much on the to-do list.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Alley Mills (Pam, B&B) checked out Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Photo credit: Instagram

(From l.) Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and wife, Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) dined with Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) and wife, Courtney. Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) popped in to say hi.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Hotel mirrors hit different,” announced Zach Tinker (Sonny, DAYS).

Photo credit: Twitter

"Horrible accents and tons of laughs. Also, lobsta. (No Bostonians were hurt in the making of these accents)," Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) joked during a visit to Boston, MA.

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) and husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R) hung out at Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, WY.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) took part in a martial arts competition.

Photo credit: Instagram

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) started her Monday with yoga.

Photo credit: Instagram

“I’ll probably wear this shirt until it disintegrates,” cracked Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch, Y&R).

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments