GH’s Haley Pullos (Molly) paid a visit to the House of Mouse.
“Multi tasking is the name of the game today!” reported Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) from the hair chair. “I am getting ready to film a Christmas movie and there’s always so much on the to-do list.”
Alley Mills (Pam, B&B) checked out Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
(From l.) Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and wife, Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) dined with Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) and wife, Courtney. Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) popped in to say hi.
“Hotel mirrors hit different,” announced Zach Tinker (Sonny, DAYS).
"Horrible accents and tons of laughs. Also, lobsta. (No Bostonians were hurt in the making of these accents)," Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) joked during a visit to Boston, MA.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) and husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R) hung out at Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, WY.
Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) took part in a martial arts competition.
Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) started her Monday with yoga.
“I’ll probably wear this shirt until it disintegrates,” cracked Sean Carrigan (ex-Stitch, Y&R).