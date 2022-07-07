“Lunch with the fellas…,” reported GH’s Chad Duell (Michael, l.), with Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, c.) and Maurice Benard (Sonny).
“Best time ever on our summer vacation in Provence,” beamed DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), with husband Michael. “Thx to my Days family for giving me the time off. #incredible”
“So blessed to have this lovely young lady as my daughter,” enthused Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al). “Happy Eighteenth Birthday @isabellahartley thank you for being mine. Now, onward to being you!”
“Jojo’s first 4th of July firework show!” shared Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe).
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, l.) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) took a selfie at a going-away party for Makeup Artist Patti Denney,
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his wife, Lauren, celebrated their anniversary.
“I got you babe ❤️,” is how Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) captioned this shot with husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al).
DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and wife Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) had a spot of tea in the garden.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) spent time paddleboarding on Lake Saint Louis.
ALL MY CHILDREN alums Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) went exploring.