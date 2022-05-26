“Here is a little something from early is am while lake trout fishing. Huge catch!” enthused Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram

“Just some casual reading…,” quipped Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea). “Congrats to my dear friend @justinhartley [ex-Adam, Y&R] for an incredible @nbcthisisus run, this @hauteliving cover, AND being able to pull off a pink suit. Chelsea would be so proud!! As am I.” Photo credit: Twitter

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN), hubby Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, AMC) and son, Joaquin, 19, got gussied up for a night out. Photo credit: Instagram

“Old stomping grounds with my girlie,” shared Gina Tognoni (ex-Kelly, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al, r.), who saw Funny Girl on Broadway with Eric Torpey (ex-Jessica, OLTL). Photo credit: Instagram

“Pink is my new favorite color!” declared DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole), with daughter Isabella, 12. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his daughter, Isabella, bonded over sports. “Baby’s first pro soccer match. She cried. Then I cried cuz she cried. It was a thing. She’ll be playing on this field in about 10 yrs. Mark my words. Go @weareangelcity !,” the actor posted on Instagram. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) celebrated his 32nd birthday with his wife, Cara, and their daughter, Harlow. Photo credit: Instagram

Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) was red carpet ready. Photo credit: Instagram

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) swung into summer. Photo credit: Instagram