“Here is a little something from early is am while lake trout fishing. Huge catch!” enthused Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B).
“Just some casual reading…,” quipped Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea). “Congrats to my dear friend @justinhartley [ex-Adam, Y&R] for an incredible @nbcthisisus run, this @hauteliving cover, AND being able to pull off a pink suit. Chelsea would be so proud!! As am I.”
Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN), hubby Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, AMC) and son, Joaquin, 19, got gussied up for a night out.
“Old stomping grounds with my girlie,” shared Gina Tognoni (ex-Kelly, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al, r.), who saw Funny Girl on Broadway with Eric Torpey (ex-Jessica, OLTL).
“Pink is my new favorite color!” declared DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole), with daughter Isabella, 12.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his daughter, Isabella, bonded over sports. “Baby’s first pro soccer match. She cried. Then I cried cuz she cried. It was a thing. She’ll be playing on this field in about 10 yrs. Mark my words. Go @weareangelcity
!,” the actor posted on Instagram.
Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) celebrated his 32nd birthday with his wife, Cara, and their daughter, Harlow.
Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) was red carpet ready.
Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) swung into summer.
“Proud moment! Thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey. COLLEGE GRAD!,” enthused J.R. Martinez (ex-Brot, ALL MY CHILDREN) after his graduation from Fordham University.