“Slept through an alarm and didn’t have time to shower, but it’s fine…” reported Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) with husband Matt Katrosar and son, Caden. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R, r.) had lunch with former Digest columnist Kym Douglas. “I feel so lucky to have Kym as a friend and felt good to hear a few more stories about Jerry [Douglas, ex-John, Y&&R] who we all miss so much!” Bell shared. Photo credit: Instagram

“What a wonderful surprise celebrating my 79th birthday with old and new friends,” posted Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al), with John Bolger (ex-Gabe, AW et al). Photo credit: Instagram

Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) and hubby Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) enjoyed a day in the park. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R; ex-Nina, GH) attended an LA Kings playoff game with William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al). Photo credit: Instagram

Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS) took a dip. Photo credit: Instagram

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) her husband, Navid, and their children, Naliyah and Niam, went for a hike. Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) got up close and personal with a koala bear. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Chad Duell (Michael, l) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) took a drive. Photo credit: Instagram