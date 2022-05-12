“The Trouble Maker and Spring Awakening walk into a bar…,” is how Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R, l.) captioned this shot with Hunter King (ex-Summer). Photo credit: Instagram

Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, GH) dined al fresco. “Fruitful season,” she noted. Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and hubby Matt Katrosar (both l.) enjoyed a night out with Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al) and his wife, Sofia Pernas (ex-Marissa, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

“My first live #LAKings game in over 2 years!!” trilled hockey enthusiast Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R). “It felt good to be there! It was a harsh game for a #lakings fan but I have supported my home team since 1986… I’m not stopping now.” Photo credit: Instagram

Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) enjoyed a sunset. Photo credit: Instagram

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) made some new four-legged friends. Photo credit: Instagram

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) spent a beautiful day outdoors picking avocados. Photo credit: Instagram

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) got all glammed up for a night out. Photo credit: Instagram

Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) posed in front of a picturesque Oregon background. Photo credit: Instagram

Blake Michael Kruse (Rory, GH) caught some rays. Photo credit: Instagram