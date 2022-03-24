Social

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) and his pup, Red, enjoyed some time on the sand.

“Thanks @crackerbarrel, for the awesome meal and supporting @boldandbeautifulcbs, weekdays on CBS. (I didn’t know what was on this when I took the picture),” is how Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) captioned this shot.

GH’s Donnell Turner (Curtis, l), Brook Kerr (Portia) and Tajh Bellow (TJ) attended a fan weekend for the show’s viewers.

Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH) held court.

B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope from l to r), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Ashley Jones (Bridget) were all smiles.

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva et al) posed with their daughters, Everleigh, 2, and Gemma, born January 29.

“Working in a special city on a special film. Wish I could share more,” teased Ted King (Jack, B&B et al).

ANOTHER WORLD alum Mary Page Keller (ex-Sally) shared a shot with sons, Eamon (l.) and Connor, and their pup, in celebration of husband Thomas Ian Griffith’s (ex-Catlin) birthday. “Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. Y’all don’t know the half of it,” she wrote.

AW’s Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass) and Linda Dano (ex-Felicia et al) grabbed lunch in New York City.

DAYS’s (from l.) Martha Madison (Belle), Brandon Beemer (Shawn) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) enjoyed a sushi night out with the cast.

