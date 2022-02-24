“Gorgeous day for a hike with my dear friend @kristianalfonso [ex-Hope]!” enthused DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami). “our catch up sessions make #workoutwednesday fly by!!”
Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) reveled in her kitchen glow-up. “I love to organize,” she explained. “Nothing makes me happier than opening a closet and knowing where everything is. It makes my brain calm.”
GH’s Kristina Wagner (Felicia) also enjoyed the great outdoors.
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) took some time in nature.
“Always a joy. Pizza wins. Lawyers can agree on that,” quipped DAYS’s Martha Madison (Belle, l.) with her on-screen legal rival Tina Huang (Melinda).
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) was sitting pretty.
“The walks, food, coffee, shows, and architecture. After being in LA for so long, good to know I’m still waterproof,” joked Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) after being drenched by rain in Times Square.
“This beautiful lady. My mum. The woman who has taught me more than any man I have ever met… is celebrating her 56th wedding anniversary today. And after having not seen her for 2 & 1/2 years I am truly blessed to have her back in my arms! I love you mum,” enthused Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane, Y&R).