“Gorgeous day for a hike with my dear friend @kristianalfonso [ex-Hope]!” enthused DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami). “our catch up sessions make #workoutwednesday fly by!!” Photo credit: Instagram

Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) reveled in her kitchen glow-up. “I love to organize,” she explained. “Nothing makes me happier than opening a closet and knowing where everything is. It makes my brain calm.” Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Kristina Wagner (Felicia) also enjoyed the great outdoors. Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) took some time in nature. Photo credit: Instagram

“Always a joy. Pizza wins. Lawyers can agree on that,” quipped DAYS’s Martha Madison (Belle, l.) with her on-screen legal rival Tina Huang (Melinda). Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) was sitting pretty. Photo credit: Instagram

“The walks, food, coffee, shows, and architecture. After being in LA for so long, good to know I’m still waterproof,” joked Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) after being drenched by rain in Times Square. Photo credit: Instagram