“A beautiful birthday dinner for @cindyambuehl @toscanovala Saturday! Then the two of us were off to @surfandsandlaguna . Nobody deserves to be celebrated more than MY BIRTHDAY QUEEN. The incredible level of effort you put in to being the best wife, mom, and professional you can be never ceases to amaze me! I am absolutely the LUCKIEST, AND MOST PRIDE FILLED HUSBAND ALIVE! I COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE❤️❤️❤️,” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) captioned this shot of he and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B),