“Today was a day. So I’m going with a #winewednesday evening,” proclaimed Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS).
Lovebirds William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al) and Rebecca Staab (ex-Elizabeth, PORT CHARLES et al) had a blast cheering on their team. “WHAT. A. GAME!!!” she enthused. “Sooooooo much fun!!! It was deafening — we were on our feet the whole time! GO RAMS!!!! SuperBowl bound!!! Woooohooooo!!!”
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave a shout-out to hairstylist Arrick Anderson for her lush ’do.
Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH, near r.) took a dip with Chad Duell (Michael, GH).
“Adventure buddy,” posted Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), who hit the road with daughter Savannah.
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) posed with daughter Leila on the occasion of her first high school dance.
“A beautiful birthday dinner for @cindyambuehl @toscanovala
Saturday! Then the two of us were off to @surfandsandlaguna
. Nobody deserves to be celebrated more than MY BIRTHDAY QUEEN. The incredible level of effort you put in to being the best wife, mom, and professional you can be never ceases to amaze me! I am absolutely the LUCKIEST, AND MOST PRIDE FILLED HUSBAND ALIVE! I COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE❤️❤️❤️,” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) captioned this shot of he and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B),
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) celebrated another trip around the sun.
Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS) and her husband, Mickey, had a blast with their niece and nephew.
Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu, GH) showed off her latest knitting project.