social

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

social

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 10

Social Snaps
1 of 10
Close gallery
“Today was a day. So I’m going with a #winewednesday evening,” proclaimed Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS).

Photo credit: Instagram

Lovebirds William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al) and Rebecca Staab (ex-Elizabeth, PORT CHARLES et al) had a blast cheering on their team. “WHAT. A. GAME!!!” she enthused. “Sooooooo much fun!!! It was deafening — we were on our feet the whole time! GO RAMS!!!!    SuperBowl bound!!! Woooohooooo!!!”

Photo credit: Twitter

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave a shout-out to hairstylist Arrick Anderson for her lush ’do.

Photo credit: Instagram

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH, near r.) took a dip with Chad Duell (Michael, GH).

Photo credit: Twitter

“Adventure buddy,” posted Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), who hit the road with daughter Savannah.

Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) posed with daughter Leila on the occasion of her first high school dance.

Photo credit: Instagram

“A beautiful birthday dinner for @cindyambuehl @toscanovala Saturday! Then the two of us were off to @surfandsandlaguna . Nobody deserves to be celebrated more than MY BIRTHDAY QUEEN. The incredible level of effort you put in to being the best wife, mom, and professional you can be never ceases to amaze me! I am absolutely the LUCKIEST, AND MOST PRIDE FILLED HUSBAND ALIVE! I COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE❤️❤️❤️,” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) captioned this shot of he and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B),

Photo credit: Instagram

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) celebrated another trip around the sun.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS) and her husband, Mickey, had a blast with their niece and nephew.

Photo credit: Instagram

Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu, GH) showed off her latest knitting project.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments