Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) hung out backstage with musician Ed Sheeran at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) is a big fan of #TacoTuesday. Photo credit: Instagram

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) settled in for some Monday night football. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) snapped this shot at the rehearsal for a friend’s wedding. Photo credit: Instagram

“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) is how captioned this shot. Photo credit: Instagram

“Enjoying the little things,” proclaimed Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram

Expectant dad Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS, with wife Gina Comparetto) beamed, “this year our Christmas tree picking tradition was extra special knowing it’ll be our first Christmas with the little guy.” Photo credit: Instagram

“A little night out on the town,” reported William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al) with one of his beloved pooches, Nikita. Photo credit: Instagram

“So much fun this weekend!! Doing ‘Christmas Stories’ for the @lapdhq after school mentoring program,” shared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R, l.), with, from l., Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) and Finola Hughes (Anna, GH). Photo credit: Instagram