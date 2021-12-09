Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) hung out backstage with musician Ed Sheeran at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) is a big fan of #TacoTuesday.
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) settled in for some Monday night football.
Y&R’s Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) snapped this shot at the rehearsal for a friend’s wedding.
“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) is how captioned this shot.
“Enjoying the little things,” proclaimed Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B).
Expectant dad Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS, with wife Gina Comparetto) beamed, “this year our Christmas tree picking tradition was extra special knowing it’ll be our first Christmas with the little guy.”
“A little night out on the town,” reported William deVry (ex-Julian, GH et al) with one of his beloved pooches, Nikita.
“So much fun this weekend!! Doing ‘Christmas Stories’ for the @lapdhq after school mentoring program,” shared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R, l.), with, from l., Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) and Finola Hughes (Anna, GH).
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) showed off his construction skills.