“This isn’t weird, is it? (Photo by [daughter] Olivia),” quipped Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), who had hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R et al) on her lap.
Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B et al) posed with baby Willa.
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) took in the beauty of the outdoors with her father, Jeff.
Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS) got into the holiday spirit.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) was all smiles in front of her store, Benheart.
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) came across a leaf as big as his head.
Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) showed her growing baby bump.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) had a case of puppy love.
Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B) struck a pose.