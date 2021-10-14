Social snaps

“I love being his girl 💕 #bestfriend #travelbuddy #wr,” GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) trilled about boyfriend Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH).

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) enjoyed a colorful cocktail.

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) put the pedal to the metal.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) got into the Halloween spirit with her children, Jameson and Natalia.

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) checked in from Florence, Italy.

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) spent some mother-daughter time with Olivia and Sophie.

“Bliss. #holyhappyawesomeusa,” declared Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al, r.), with BethAnn Bonner (ex-Talia, ONE LIFE TO LIVE).

DAYS alumni (and real-life lovebirds) Casey Moss (ex-JJ) and True O’Brien (Paige) checked in from Yosemite National Park.

Rick Hearst (ex-Ric, GH et al, l.) shared, “@sean.kanan [Deacon, B&B] and I have known each other for now on over 33 years. Aside from looking like his older brother here I think age has been kind to us.”

“So much fun catching up with my dear friend. Love you @kristianalfonso [ex-Hope, DAYS, r.],” enthused Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS).

“Celebrating 47 years of marriage with burgers and shakes, The American Way,” posted DAYS lovebirds Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie).

