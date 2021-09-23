"They say dogs start to look like their owners. I don’t see it. #RUFUS,” posted Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Reeves (ex-Steve, GH et al) and wife Melissa Reeves (Jennifer, DAYS) were all smiles with grandson Law. Photo credit: Instagram

Enthused Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS, c.), “So lucky to share my birthday away from home with some of my favorite people!! We are all here in Vancouver filming different movies and It was so special to be able to connect tonight. Thank you @ barbaraniven [ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE] & @cameronmathison [Drew, GH] for a fantastic evening! #birthday #friends #grateful” Photo credit: Instagram

“Perfect day!” reported Eva La Rue (ex-Maria, ALL MY CHILDREN et al), with daughter Kaya Callahan at New York’s Yankee Stadium. “I know to my core he is beaming from above!!” she said of late ex-husband John Callahan (ex-Edmund, AMC). Photo credit: Instagram

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B et al) went for a stroll with her baby girl, Willa. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) sat down with Maurice Benard (Sonny) for an episode of Benard’s YouTube series, STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: Twitter

“Uh oh. It’s happening. So proud of her. She’s awesome! Drive time :) #grateful,” Steve Burton captioned this shot of his daughter, Makena, getting her driver’s license photo taken. Photo credit: Instagram

“Gotta a new QB in town!! #letsgo #jathan 💪🏼❤️👊🏼,” enthused Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS), with son Jathan. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) spent mommy and me time with her daughter, Everleigh. Photo credit: Instagram