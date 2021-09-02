“Great day on the water!” proclaimed Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram

Mother of three Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu, GH et al) captioned this shot,“#notapictureofmykids.” Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) and her husband, Danny Daggenhurst, were all dolled up on a trip to France. Photo credit: Instagram

“Cheese and a baguette,” posted Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN), with hubby Mark Consuelos (Hiram, RIVERDALE; ex-Mateo, AMC). Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) cuddled up to her bloodhound, Rufus. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al), wife Christen and their kids, Molly, Luke and Grace, posed for a family shot at the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) received a peck on the cheek from his kids, Bowie and Rome. Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed a lazy Sunday. Photo credit: Instagram

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) and husband Michael took their grandchildren, Luca, Henry and Alice for a ride in a golf cart. Photo credit: Instagram