Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) sported a summery sundress.
“First day of school. MIDDLE school. This is getting harder every year,” Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al) captioned this shot with daughter Isabella.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) prepared a healthy dinner.
Y&R’s Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) celebrated his birthday with their daughters, Sophie and Olivia.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) was dressed for a night on the town.
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) was all smiles enjoying a beautiful summer day.
“Baby Bear, I love you so much! #horses #warmblood,” enthused Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R).
Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) was surrounded by blue sky on a beautiful night in Brooklyn, NY.
Scott Reeves (ex-Steven, GH et al) happily recommend a peach farm bearing his name.
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) and husband Helmut took in the beautiful sunset and enjoyed a dockside dinner.