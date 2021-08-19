Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) sported a summery sundress. Photo credit: Instagram

“First day of school. MIDDLE school. This is getting harder every year,” Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al) captioned this shot with daughter Isabella. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) prepared a healthy dinner. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) celebrated his birthday with their daughters, Sophie and Olivia. Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) was dressed for a night on the town. Photo credit: Instagram

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) was all smiles enjoying a beautiful summer day. Photo credit: Instagram

“Baby Bear, I love you so much! #horses #warmblood,” enthused Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) was surrounded by blue sky on a beautiful night in Brooklyn, NY. Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Reeves (ex-Steven, GH et al) happily recommend a peach farm bearing his name. Photo credit: Instagram