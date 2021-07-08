Shriner

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

Shriner

Credit: Twitter

View gallery 9

Social Snaps
1 of 9
Close gallery
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) had the opportunity to drive a racecar at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, in CA.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) cooled off with swimming and an iced beverage.

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren, and daughter Savannah, celebrated his birthday.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R), wife Kaitlin and daughters Everly and Riley posed in front of a gorgeous sunset.

Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) showed off the new addition to his family, Èzey. “She’s a killing machine! A highly trained attack dog! A canine Green Beret! Men and beasts alike will cross to the other side of the street when they see her coming!!! Not buying it? Fine! Whatever! She’s pretty freaking cute though….” he teased.

Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: Instagram

“My buddy @parryshen [Brad, GH, l.] made it to the mountain! Good seeing you my friend!” enthused Marcus Anthony Samuel (Felix, GH).

Photo credit: Twitter

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILREN) and her husband, Helmut, enjoyed the picturesque view while at dinner.

Photo credit: Instagram

Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) hung with his little man, Enzo, and wife Candice.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments