Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) had the opportunity to drive a racecar at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, in CA.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) cooled off with swimming and an iced beverage.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren, and daughter Savannah, celebrated his birthday.
Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R), wife Kaitlin and daughters Everly and Riley posed in front of a gorgeous sunset.
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) showed off the new addition to his family, Èzey. “She’s a killing machine! A highly trained attack dog! A canine Green Beret! Men and beasts alike will cross to the other side of the street when they see her coming!!! Not buying it? Fine! Whatever! She’s pretty freaking cute though….” he teased.
“My buddy @parryshen [Brad, GH, l.] made it to the mountain! Good seeing you my friend!” enthused Marcus Anthony Samuel (Felix, GH).
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILREN) and her husband, Helmut, enjoyed the picturesque view while at dinner.
Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH) hung with his little man, Enzo, and wife Candice.