Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) showed off his new mug — a gift from co-star Rena Sofer (Quinn).

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) outfitted daughter Willett in a vintage mini Chicago Bulls jersey her mother had originally purchased for her sister’s stuffed animal years earlier.

“Feeling joyful,” reported Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH), who hit the beach with her BFF, Whiskey.

“Our weekend getaway was perfect,” shared Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who attended the wedding reception of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) daughter Cailey with her hubby-to-be, Chad Duell (Michael, GH).

“This is how we Monday,” proclaimed Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R, et al), with wife Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R).

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) and son Hayden enjoyed some mother-son bonding time.

“Have a brilliant week everyone. May you accomplish everything with a smile on your face,” enthused Dan Feurriegel (EJ, DAYS.)

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren and daughter Savannah spent the day at the beach.

Y&R’s husband and wife, Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) showered daughters Olivia and Sophie with flowers after the girls dance recital.

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al), son Dylan and daughter Sebella, were all smiles in this family shot.

