Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) showed off his new mug — a gift from co-star Rena Sofer (Quinn). Photo credit: Instagram

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) outfitted daughter Willett in a vintage mini Chicago Bulls jersey her mother had originally purchased for her sister’s stuffed animal years earlier. Photo credit: Instagram

“Feeling joyful,” reported Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH), who hit the beach with her BFF, Whiskey. Photo credit: Instagram

“Our weekend getaway was perfect,” shared Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who attended the wedding reception of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny, GH) daughter Cailey with her hubby-to-be, Chad Duell (Michael, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

“This is how we Monday,” proclaimed Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R, et al), with wife Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) and son Hayden enjoyed some mother-son bonding time. Photo credit: Instagram

“Have a brilliant week everyone. May you accomplish everything with a smile on your face,” enthused Dan Feurriegel (EJ, DAYS.) Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), wife Lauren and daughter Savannah spent the day at the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s husband and wife, Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) showered daughters Olivia and Sophie with flowers after the girls dance recital. Photo credit: Instagram