“Setting up my virtual interview for @thetalkcbs,” reported Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B).
DAYS’s Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Lindsay Arnold (Allie) had a girls’ night out.
Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) posted, “Horribly rainy day in LA. @stouffers creamed chip beef just the answer !!!!”
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) teased, “#iamwearingbottoms.”
Courtney Hope (Sally, B&B) posed with Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) when she guested on his YouTube show, STATE OF MIND.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B), enjoyed a date night at The Hollywood Bowl in California.
“Dinner with the kids. Grateful,” is how Steve Burton (Jason, GH) captioned this shot with his children, Brooklyn, Jack and Makena.
Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) hit the basketball court.
Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS) and her husband, Phil, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.
Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS) captured a pre-prom pic of son Dylan and husband Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence, DAYS).