“Setting up my virtual interview for @thetalkcbs,” reported Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B).

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Lindsay Arnold (Allie) had a girls’ night out.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) posted, “Horribly rainy day in LA. @stouffers creamed chip beef just the answer !!!!”

Photo credit: Twitter

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) teased, “#iamwearingbottoms.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Courtney Hope (Sally, B&B) posed with Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) when she guested on his YouTube show, STATE OF MIND.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B), enjoyed a date night at The Hollywood Bowl in California.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Dinner with the kids. Grateful,” is how Steve Burton (Jason, GH) captioned this shot with his children, Brooklyn, Jack and Makena.

Photo credit: Instagram

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) hit the basketball court.

Photo credit: Instagram

Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS) and her husband, Phil, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Photo credit: Instagram

Crystal Chappell (ex-Carly, DAYS) captured a pre-prom pic of son Dylan and husband Michael Sabatino (ex-Lawrence, DAYS).
