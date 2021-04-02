“We grocery shop and vacation together now. F. M. L.,” joked Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R), who road-tripped to Palm Springs with his neighbor and pal, Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH).
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) may have his eyes on a new gig, posting, “Smile when you say that sidewinder. Cause there’s a NEW Sheriff in town...., and he’s wearing a maroon shirt with white speckly things all over it.....”
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his wife, Lauren, were all smiles.
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) and her dog, Petey, enjoyed a frozen treat.
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) shared her birthday lunch with daughters Sophie (l.) and Olivia. “Feeling very grateful for all the love and wishes,” she wrote.
ALL MY CHILDREN alums Jacob Young (ex-JR, r.) and Aiden Turner (ex-Aidan) had a warm reunion (along with Turner’s son, Tristan). “Always great catching up with my mate #@aidenturner [and his] beautiful family,” Young enthused. “Love you brother!”
William Lipton (Cameron, GH) introduced the new puppy who will be joining his household.
“And just like that, you’re ONE!” marveled Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), who celebrated daughter Josephine’s milestone with husband Rob Meder.
B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) enjoyed a day at the beach with their daughter, Everleigh.
DAYS’s Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Lindsay Arnold (Allie) also hit the sand.
“Two Piddles and a Poodle” was how Ian Buchanan (ex-James, B&B et al) captioned this shot with his good friend Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie, B&B).