“We grocery shop and vacation together now. F. M. L.,” joked Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R), who road-tripped to Palm Springs with his neighbor and pal, Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH).

Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) may have his eyes on a new gig, posting, “Smile when you say that sidewinder. Cause there’s a NEW Sheriff in town...., and he’s wearing a maroon shirt with white speckly things all over it.....”

Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and his wife, Lauren, were all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) and her dog, Petey, enjoyed a frozen treat.

Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) shared her birthday lunch with daughters Sophie (l.) and Olivia. “Feeling very grateful for all the love and wishes,” she wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram

ALL MY CHILDREN alums Jacob Young (ex-JR, r.) and Aiden Turner (ex-Aidan) had a warm reunion (along with Turner’s son, Tristan). “Always great catching up with my mate #@aidenturner [and his] beautiful family,” Young enthused. “Love you brother!”

Photo credit: Instagram

William Lipton (Cameron, GH) introduced the new puppy who will be joining his household.

Photo credit: Instagram

“And just like that, you’re ONE!” marveled Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), who celebrated daughter Josephine’s milestone with husband Rob Meder.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) enjoyed a day at the beach with their daughter, Everleigh.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Lindsay Arnold (Allie) also hit the sand.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Two Piddles and a Poodle” was how Ian Buchanan (ex-James, B&B et al) captioned this shot with his good friend Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie, B&B).

Photo credit: Twitter

