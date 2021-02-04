Beemer wilson consuelos

PHOTOS

Social Snaps

Beemer wilson consuelos

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 11

Social Snaps
1 of 11
Close gallery
DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) spent a snowy weekend in Mammoth Lakes, CA.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Had snow much fun winter camping in @joshuatreenps with @cliftoncam this week,” enthused Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B), who hit the road to Joshua Tree National Park with co-star Scott Clifton (Liam).

Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David, and kids, Megan and Ben, bundled up for an outdoor dinner.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) celebrated her 18th birthday.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) enjoyed a hike.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) was all smiles as he dug out of the Nor’easter that dumped 2 feet of snow in New York City.

Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy, B&B), took a romantic horseback ride on the beach.  

Photo credit: Instagram

Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS), his wife, Alyssa, and their dog, Benji, spent their Sunday playing ball.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) had the purr-fect riding companion in his feline, Schmidt.

Photo credit: Twitter

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave her son, Jameson, a bear hug.

Photo credit: Instagram

Eva LaRue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) got daughter Kaya settled into her dorm room at Arizona State University.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments