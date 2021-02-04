Social Snaps

DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) spent a snowy weekend in Mammoth Lakes, CA.
“Had snow much fun winter camping in @joshuatreenps
with @cliftoncam
this week,” enthused Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B), who hit the road to Joshua Tree National Park with co-star Scott Clifton (Liam).
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David, and kids, Megan and Ben, bundled up for an outdoor dinner.
Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) celebrated her 18th birthday.
Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) enjoyed a hike.
Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) was all smiles as he dug out of the Nor’easter that dumped 2 feet of snow in New York City.
Don Diamont (Bill) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy, B&B), took a romantic horseback ride on the beach.
Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS), his wife, Alyssa, and their dog, Benji, spent their Sunday playing ball.
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) had the purr-fect riding companion in his feline, Schmidt.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave her son, Jameson, a bear hug.
Eva LaRue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) got daughter Kaya settled into her dorm room at Arizona State University.