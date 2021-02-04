Social Snaps

DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) spent a snowy weekend in Mammoth Lakes, CA. Photo credit: Instagram

“Had snow much fun winter camping in @joshuatreenps with @cliftoncam this week,” enthused Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B), who hit the road to Joshua Tree National Park with co-star Scott Clifton (Liam). Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David, and kids, Megan and Ben, bundled up for an outdoor dinner. Photo credit: Instagram

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) celebrated her 18th birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) enjoyed a hike. Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) was all smiles as he dug out of the Nor’easter that dumped 2 feet of snow in New York City. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy, B&B), took a romantic horseback ride on the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS), his wife, Alyssa, and their dog, Benji, spent their Sunday playing ball. Photo credit: Instagram

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) had the purr-fect riding companion in his feline, Schmidt. Photo credit: Twitter

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave her son, Jameson, a bear hug. Photo credit: Instagram